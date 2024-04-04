The Philadelphia Union can still qualify for the expanded Club World Cup set to be held in the United States. Find out how.

There is one MLS team that is not rooting for Inter Miami and that’s the Philadelphia Union. Maybe the only team last night within the league to cheer every Monterrey goal as the 2-1 victory pushed Rayados closer to a semi-final in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Why are the Philadelphia Union hoping for an Inter Miami defeat and Rayados to win the CCC? Because it will mathematically qualify the club to the Club World Cup in 2025 held in the United States.

The new Club World Cup will be a 32-team cup competition between the 6 FIFA confederations, from Concacaf, the Seattle Sounders, Monterrey, and Club Leon are already qualified, so how does the Union fit into all of this? Find out.

Jim Curtin on needing Monterrey to defeat Messi and Inter Miami

In a press conference Jim Curtin, the Union manager, joked about how the club needs a few results to get to the CWC, “I’m a big Monterrey fan. I believe it is 50 million dollars if you get in that competition for each club that gets in. That’s real prize money. So yeah, I’m rooting for Monterrey to host the final, win their games, and host the final.”

And that is the main issue, The Union need Monterrey to defeat not only Inter Miami but win the Concacaf Champions Cup. Then the Union would rely on the FIFA ranking system for clubs which currently has León and Monterrey as first and second in Concacaf.

The Union sits at spot No. 3, this is due to the fact that the Union reached the Concacaf semifinals in 2021 and 2023 and the round of 32 this year.

Mexico’s Club América (No. 5) and Tigres UANL (No. 6), can theoretically catch the Union because they are currently active in the tournament, and could flat out win it, the Union have 41 points, América has 34, and Tigres has 30.

Tigres would only leapfrog the Union by reaching the final but could face Monterrey on the same side of the bracket, and in a semifinal between Rayados – Tigres, if Tigres gets through then the Union’s hopes are dashed.



América is on the other side of the bracket and will pass the Union by reaching the final. A loss by America to Monterrey would qualify the Union, in a final scenario. If either America or Tigres win the cup outright all hopes for the Union are lost.