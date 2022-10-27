Philadelphia Union will play against New York City FC of the 2022 MLS semifinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Philadelphia Unions will receive New York City FC for the 2022 MLS semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can follow all the action of this match in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals were the best team in the Eastern Conference, although contrary to Los Angeles FC who finished in first place in the West (with the same number of points, 67), the Philadelphia Union had just 2 points difference over the second, which gives us an idea of how even the Eastern Conference was. In the quarterfinals they eliminated Cincinnati.

New York City FC, the last MLS champions, were third in the East so they had to play from the round of 16 to reach the semifinals. In that instance they eliminated Inter Miami by beating them 3-0, and then 3-1 to Montreal in the quarterfinals. Now they will go in search of reaching the finals for the second year in a row.

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Date

This semifinal game of the 2022 MLS between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC will be played at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Sunday, October 30 at 8:00 (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC

You can see this 2022 MLS semifinal game between Philadelphia Union and New York City FC in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Switzerland, Spain, Brazil, Germany and Italy. Other options for US: Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.

