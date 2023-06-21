France U21 vs Italy U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2023 Euro U21 in your country

France U21 will face Italy U21 at Cluj Arena in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Euro Championship Group Stage. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. Surprisingly no team is a favorite in head-to-head matches as both teams have one win each, with one match ending in a draw.

Their last match was played on May 29, 2018, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the U-21 Euro.

France U21 vs Italy U21: Kick-off Time

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch France U21 vs Italy U21 in your country