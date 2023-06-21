Norway U21 vs Switzerland U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Norway U21 will come against Switzerland U21 at Stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday, June 17, 2023, in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Euro Championship Group Stage. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group D Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Norway U21 are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far. Switzerland U21 have two wins to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 24, 2022, when the Norwegians won 3-2 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the U-21 Euro.

Norway U21 vs Switzerland U21: Kick-off Time

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Norway U21 vs Switzerland U21 in your country