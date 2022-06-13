Poland will host Belgium for Matchday 4 of Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game online in the United States.

The Belgian team will visit Poland in what will be Matchday 4 of Group A4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

This will be the second game between the two in this UEFA Nations League. The first is well remembered by both and not only because it was played a few days ago: Belgium as locals won no less than 6-1 against a Poland that practically did nothing to avoid humiliation and could even have lost by a greater difference.

Clearly the Poles will have to improve a lot if they do not want to suffer such a categorical defeat again, and have the chance to play at home. On the Belgian side, they seem to be leaving behind the bad start against the Netherlands in which they lost 4-1 playing in Brussels. They first beat Poland and then drew against Wales. If they continue on the winning path, they could very well challenge the Dutch for first place.

Poland vs Belgium: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: National Stadium Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Poland vs Belgium: Storylines and Head-to-Head

With the last victory for Matchday 2 of group A4 of the UEFA Nations League, Belgium equaled the statistics against Poland since it reached 7 victories, the same as the Poles. In addition, there were 6 draws for a total of 20 games that will now be 21. After this match there could be a dominator again or there could be 7 draws.

The immediate antecedent is from just a few days ago, on June 8 of this year, and was the aforementioned 6-1 victory for Belgium with goals from Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Trossard (2), Dendoncker and Openda, while the Polish goal (and curiously also the first goal of the game was scored by Lewandowski.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Poland vs Belgium in the US

Poland vs Belgium: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Belgium are the favorite with +110 odds, while Poland have +240. A tie would finish in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Poland +240 Tie +230 Belgium +110

