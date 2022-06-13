The Netherlands face Wales for Matchday 4 of group A4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game online in the United States.

For Matchday 4 of group A4 of the UEFA Nations League, the Netherlands will host Wales in Roterdam. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV and DAZN in Canada.

It will be the second game for both in this UEFA Nations League. The first one played in Cardiff really was a lot of emotion. The visitors were up for almost the entire second, but in the second added minute the locals equalized and finally in the fourth added minute the Netherlands scored the final 2-1.

Wales also lost their first game against Poland and drew in Matchday 3 against Belgium, leaving them in last position and needing points to avoid relegation. In the case of the visitors, they are currently comfortable leaders with 7 points out of a possible 9 and, of course, they want to continue at the top of the standings.

Netherlands vs Wales: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Live Stream US: FuboTV

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Netherlands vs Wales: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Netherlands vs Wales: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are too many games recorded in history between these two teams. They have barely been 9 and as could be expected, the Netherlands are the vast dominators of the statistics. And not only that: their dominance is so great that Wales could never even get a draw against the Dutch team. All 9 games have been victories for the Netherlands.

The last time they faced each other was on June 8, 2022, precisely in the current edition of the UEFA Nations League for Matchday 2, in which it is surely the closest time Wales came to not losing to the Netherlands. They started losing with a goal from Teun Koopmeiners, and in the second added minute Rhys Norrington-Davies equalized. However, in the fourth added minute, Wout Weghorst would give the visitors the victory.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Wales in the US

This game between Netherlands and Wales to be played this Tuesday, June 14 at 2:45 PM (ET) for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.

Netherlands vs Wales: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Netherlands are the favorite with -320 odds, while Wales have +750. A tie would finish in a +450 payout.

DraftKings Netherlands -320 Tie +450 Wales +750

*Odds via DraftKings