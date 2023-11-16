Poland will face the Czech Republic in one of the most important matches of the qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2024. The game will take place this Friday, November 17th, at the National Stadium in Warsaw.
Poland have no margin of error in Group E, currently in third place with 10 points. Albania lead with 13 points, while the Czech Republic has 11. In a significant problem for the Polish team, both of their rivals have one less match played. It appears that Robert Lewandowski and his teammates won’t get one of the two direct spots for the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic control their destiny to reach Euro 2024. Even with a loss or draw against Poland, they could secure their ticket next Monday when they face Moldova at home. However, a victory against the Poles would put them really close of next year’s event in Germany.
Poland vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Czech Republic: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How To Watch Poland vs Czech Republic in your Country
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Star+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia
Czech Republic: ČT Sport
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: UEFA.tv
France: UEFA.tv
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports News
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Israel: UEFA.tv
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: UEFA.tv
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: UEFA.tv
Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: UEFA.tv
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium, Sportklub 9
Singapore: UEFA.tv
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MaXimo 360
Spain: UEFA.tv
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
UAE: UEFA.tv
UK: UEFA.tv
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX