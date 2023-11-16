Poland vs Czech Republic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 UEFA Euro qualifiers in your country

Poland will face the Czech Republic in one of the most important matches of the qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2024. The game will take place this Friday, November 17th, at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Poland have no margin of error in Group E, currently in third place with 10 points. Albania lead with 13 points, while the Czech Republic has 11. In a significant problem for the Polish team, both of their rivals have one less match played. It appears that Robert Lewandowski and his teammates won’t get one of the two direct spots for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic control their destiny to reach Euro 2024. Even with a loss or draw against Poland, they could secure their ticket next Monday when they face Moldova at home. However, a victory against the Poles would put them really close of next year’s event in Germany.

Poland vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Czech Republic: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How To Watch Poland vs Czech Republic in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Sportklub 9 Croatia

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: UEFA.tv

France: UEFA.tv

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Nova Sports News

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: UEFA.tv

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: UEFA.tv

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP1, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: UEFA.tv

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium, Sportklub 9

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MaXimo 360

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: UEFA.tv

UK: UEFA.tv

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX