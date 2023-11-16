England vs Malta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

England will host Malta as part of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match is scheduled for Friday, November 17 at Wembley Stadium. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

[Watch England vs Malta online free in the US on Fubo]

A month ago, England clinched their ticket to the Euro 2024 thanks to a crucial 3-1 victory over Italy. The Three Lions are currently in first place of Group C with 16 points and they’ll be favorites to hoist the trophy next year in Germany with names such as Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham. By the way, the star of Real Madrid is not available for this game due to injury.

On the other side, Malta have been eliminated after seven losses in the same number of matches. With 18 goals received during the qualifiers, they’ll try to avoid a lopsided defeat against a powerhouse on the road.

England vs Malta: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How To Watch England vs Malta in your Country

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: UEFA.tv

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: SporTV 2, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: UEFA.tv

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: UEFA.tv

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: UEFA.tv

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision, Vision+

Ireland: Channel 4

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport 251, RAI 1, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Malta: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: UEFA.tv

Netherlands: UEFA.tv

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: UEFA.tv

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

UAE: UEFA.tv

UK: Channel 4

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App