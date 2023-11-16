Italy vs North Macedonia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers in your country

Italy will host North Macedonia in a huge game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The match is scheduled for Friday, November 17 at Olympic Stadium in Roma. Read here to find out the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Italy are once again on the brink of failure after missing the last two World Cups. Luciano Spalletti’s squad is three points behind Ukraine and, next Thursday, they will face each other at Leverkusen in the match which could determine the second spot in Group C with a direct ticket to the tournament. Otherwise, Italy would have a last chance in the playoffs.

Last year, Palermo witnessed one of the biggest upsets in soccer history when North Macedonia defeated Italy with a late goal in minute 92′. That result meant Italy was out of Qatar 2022. Now, even though they are eliminated from the UEFA Euro 2024, North Macedonia could become, once again, Italy’s nightmare.

Italy vs North Macedonia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (AEST) (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

North Macedonia: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How To Watch Italy vs North Macedonia in your Country

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: UEFA.tv

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: UEFA.tv

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: UEFA.tv

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2, Nitro

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: UEFA.tv

Indonesia: UEFA.tv

Ireland: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: UEFA.tv

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: UEFA.tv

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 3, DStv Now

North Macedonia: MRT1, Arena 1 Premium

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: UEFA.tv

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: UEFA.tv

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: UEFA.tv

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 3

Spain: UEFA.tv

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, SRF zwei, Nitro, SRF Play, RTS Sport, RTS 2

UAE: UEFA.tv

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX