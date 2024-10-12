Poland vs Portugal: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Poland and Portugal will face against each other in a League A clash on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services. Watch here which are the available options in your country.
[Watch Poland vs Portugal for free in the USA on Fubo]
Portugal has kicked off their Nations League campaign in impressive fashion, securing two wins in their opening matches. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese squad is quickly positioning themselves as the frontrunners to top their group. Their strong start has them on the right track, but consistency will be key if they aim to maintain their status as group favorites.
Next up, Portugal will face Poland, a team coming off a hard-fought win over Scotland but a loss to Croatia. For Robert Lewandowski‘steam, another defeat could jeopardize their hopes of advancing, making this a crucial match where they’ll be pushing for all three points to keep their chances alive.
Poland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Ukraine: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / Newspix
Poland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1 RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX