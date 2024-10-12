Poland vs Portugal: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Poland face Portugal in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A. Fans can stream the action live online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.

Portugal has kicked off their Nations League campaign in impressive fashion, securing two wins in their opening matches. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese squad is quickly positioning themselves as the frontrunners to top their group. Their strong start has them on the right track, but consistency will be key if they aim to maintain their status as group favorites.

Next up, Portugal will face Poland, a team coming off a hard-fought win over Scotland but a loss to Croatia. For Robert Lewandowski‘steam, another defeat could jeopardize their hopes of advancing, making this a crucial match where they’ll be pushing for all three points to keep their chances alive.

Poland vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 13)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Robert Lewandowski of Poland – IMAGO / Newspix

Poland vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube, Sport 24 Extra

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1 RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX