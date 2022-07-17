Portland Timbers play against Vancouver Whitecaps at Providence Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Portland Timbers are ready to face Vancouver Whitecaps, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 21 game will take place at Providence Park on July 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to lengthen their winning streak. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Portland Timbers are doing everything they can to get spots up in the standings and so far they are doing a good job for the last five weeks. But the Portland Timbers still have to win more games if they want to play in the playoffs.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in a similar position to Portland but with a couple more losses and one more win in their favor. The Whitecaps drew a recent game with FC Cincinnati as a sign of their good defense and offensive strategies.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Storylines

It could be said that the last five weeks were perfect for the Portland Timbers with three wins against the Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo and another during the most recent game against the Seattle Sounders 3-0. While two other games of the last five were draws against LA Galaxy and Nashville. So far that has been the longest winning streak for the Portland Timbers this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps are playing better since May as prior to that month they had lost six games, won one and tied another against NYCFC. But starting in May the team won seven games to climb spots in the conference standings.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+, SiriusXM FC, Fox 12 Plus. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Portland Timbers vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Predictions And Odds

Portland Timbers are favorites to win this game at home with 1.63 odds that will pay $163 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong winning streak but the visitors are playing good as well. Vancouver Whitecaps are underdogs with 4.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.00 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Portland Timbers 1.63.

