What happens if Messi’s Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Vancouver Whitecaps today in 2025 MLS Cup final?

Lionel Messi stands before a major opportunity to lead Inter Miami to their first MLS title in club history when they face Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps in the grand final this afternoon.

Javier Mascherano’s team enters this final after crushing New York City FC 5-1 in the Conference Final. Remarkably, Messi did not score any goals in that match but did register one assist. Tadeo Allende was the star of the game, scoring a hat-trick to clinch the Eastern Conference title for Inter Miami.

On the side of Jesper Sorensen’s team, the Vancouver Whitecaps also arrive in good form for this decisive match. They have already secured the Canadian Championship title and defeated San Diego FC 3-1 to claim the Western Conference title. Now, they are pursuing their first MLS Cup in franchise history.

What happens if Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps?

Should Lionel Messi and his teammates secure a victory this afternoon at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami will be crowned champions of the 2025 MLS Cup, obtaining the first league title in their history.

Inter Miami celebrate the Eastern Conference title. (Getty Images)

What happens if Inter Miami and Vancouver Whitecaps tie?

In the event of a draw after the 90 minutes of regulation, the game will proceed to overtime, which consists of two 15-minute periods. If the score remains level after those 30 minutes, the champion will be decided via a penalty shootout.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Vancouver Whitecaps?

If the Vancouver Whitecaps defeat Inter Miami at Chase Stadium, the Canadian teams will be crowned champions of the 2025 MLS Cup final, securing the first league title in their history.