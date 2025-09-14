The Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned a resounding victory over the Philadelphia Union, delivering a dominant 7-0 win that will be remembered for years. The night belonged to Thomas Muller, who turned in an extraordinary performance and netted his first MLS hat trick, sparking comparisons with Lionel Messi’s scoring feats at Inter Miami.

The German legend delivered a performance for the ages, scoring a memorable hat trick to become the first player in MLS history to net three goals in a regular-season match on his birthday.

Muller’s goals came at decisive moments of the match. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, added another from 12 yards in first-half stoppage time (45+1’), and capped off the night with the team’s seventh goal in the 88th minute. His composure under pressure highlighted his ability to deliver in big moments, even in the latter stages of his career.

With this emphatic result, Vancouver secured three crucial points in their chase for first place in the standings. They now sit in third with 52 points, just four points off the top spot, and will look to keep climbing in the coming weeks.

How many does Messi have at Inter Miami?

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has continued his prolific scoring run and brought his trademark magic to MLS. In a pivotal 2025 season clash, the Argentine star recorded his first hat trick for the club against the New England Revolution. Played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Inter Miami earned a 4-1 win, with Messi reminding everyone that his killer instinct remains as sharp as ever.

This hat trick adds to Messi’s already legendary tally of more than 50 career hat tricks, further cementing his status as one of the greatest scorers in soccer history. Each of his MLS goals has been met with fanfare, and this latest feat only enhances his global legacy.

Though that was his first and unique official hat trick for Inter Miami, Messi has consistently delivered multi-goal performances for the club. His finishing touch has been instrumental in their success, leading them to their first-ever title and keeping them competitive in every tournament they play.