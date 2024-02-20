Porto will compete with Arsenal in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This section provides a thorough examination and details about this highly awaited clash, including options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms accessible in your country.
This series holds great promise. Two teams compete, each with the potential to progress to the next stage and contend in the 2024 UEFA Champions League. Among them, Arsenal emerge as a significant favorite to advance to the quarterfinals.
The “Gunners,” who are also vying for the Premier League title against Liverpool, showcase exceptional skill and a talented roster, positioning them as strong contenders. Nonetheless, Porto, with their primary focus on the Champions League, presents a formidable challenge with convincing strengths to face Arsenal.
Porto vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 22)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 22)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Porto vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Sporza, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, discovery+ App, discovery+ LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2, SportsMax App
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX