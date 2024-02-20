Porto vs Arsenal: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 21, 2024

Porto will compete with Arsenal in the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This section provides a thorough examination and details about this highly awaited clash, including options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

This series holds great promise. Two teams compete, each with the potential to progress to the next stage and contend in the 2024 UEFA Champions League. Among them, Arsenal emerge as a significant favorite to advance to the quarterfinals.

The “Gunners,” who are also vying for the Premier League title against Liverpool, showcase exceptional skill and a talented roster, positioning them as strong contenders. Nonetheless, Porto, with their primary focus on the Champions League, presents a formidable challenge with convincing strengths to face Arsenal.

Porto vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 22)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 22)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3, Sporza, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, discovery+ App, discovery+ LiveScore App, TNT Sports 1

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2, SportsMax App

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX