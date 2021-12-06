Porto play against Atletico Madrid for a Group Stage game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Porto and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto on December 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Two teams playing their lives until the last minute. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Porto lost a recent game to Liverpool 0-2 in the Group Stage on the road, but before that loss they had a moderately good result against AC Milan on the road. The team must win this game to play in the next round.

Atletico Madrid are in the last spot of Group B with 4 points, a win, a draw and three losses with a recent loss to AC Milan at home 0-1. But despite the bad numbers, they have one last chance to play in Europe.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estádio Do Dragão, Porto, Portugal.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Porto tied their first game on the Group Stage against Atletico Madrid 0-0 on the road, and the second game of the group round was a loss for Porto against Liverpool 1-5 at home on September 28. Porto's first victory in the Group B was against Milan 1-0 at home on October 19. But that was the only victory for the team, the rest were two draws and two losses for a total of 5 points in the group standings.

Atletico Madrid are going through a bad season in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League with 3 losses, a win and a draw. The only game they could win was in Italy against AC Milan, the team won 2-1 with goals by Griezmann 84 ’and Suarez 90 + 7’. But the Italians took revenge in a recent game where Atletico Madrid lost 0-1 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Porto vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

This 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options available in the US are TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, TUDN App, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

Porto are underdogs at home with +165 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record in the local league with 6 wins without losses or draws. Atletico Madrid are underdogs with +175 moneyline. The draw is offered at +220 odds. The best pick for this Champions League game is: Porto +165.



FanDuel Porto +165 Draw +220 Atletico Madrid +175

* Odds via FanDuel.