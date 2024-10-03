Porto vs Manchester United: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League

Porto receive Manchester United in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Porto face off against Manchester United in a league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Europa League, a crucial clash for both teams as they look to solidify their positions in the competition. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming the game online, here’s all the information you need to catch the action, with viewing options tailored to your country.

This matchup stands out as the most intriguing clash of Matchday 2 in the league stage, with two heavyweights going head-to-head in pursuit of three crucial points. Manchester United, fresh off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Twente, will be eager to bounce back after failing to secure an expected win in their opener.

The Red Devils had high hopes but were left with a sense of missed opportunity in their draw with the Dutch side. On the other hand, Porto’s opening match went even worse, as they suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat at the hands of BodoGlimt. The Portuguese side, widely expected to come away with a win, now finds itself in desperate need of a response.

Porto vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 4)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 4)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 4)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 4)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HDCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Top, Event Sky Sport MixGhana DStv Now SuperSport MaXimo 1 Supersport Grandstand ROA SuperSport GOtv FootballIndia: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HDIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 IndonesiaInternational: Sport 24Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2, Premier Sports ROI 1Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 254Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 MalaysiaNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 3Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv FootballPortugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv FootballSpain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports EnglishUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, ViX, UniMás