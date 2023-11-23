Porto vs Montalegre: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Taca da Portugal in your country

The Taca da Portugal starts again for Porto, as they will host Montalegre in the fourth round of the tournament this Friday, November 24th. Here you will find all the information you need to know about how to watch this game in your country.

In the current Primeira Liga season, Porto has made a strong start. With 11 games played, the Dragons have secured eight wins, suffered two losses, and drawn once, accumulating 25 points and holding the third position in the standings.

Montalegre competes in the Fourth Division of Portugal and enters the game as the underdogs against Porto. However, they aim to stun Porto on their home turf, looking to cause an upset and advance further in the cup.

Porto vs Montalegre: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:45 PM

Australia: 7:45 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 10:45 PM

Brazil: 5:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 8:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 2:15 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 3:45 PM

Kenya: 11:45 PM

Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 9:45 PM

Nigeria: 9:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 4:45 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 12:45 AM (Saturday)

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

How to Watch Porto vs Montalegre in your Country

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, DirecTV GO, ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: RTPi

Portugal: RTP África, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi

UK: RTPi

United States: RTPi