The Taca da Portugal starts again for Porto, as they will host Montalegre in the fourth round of the tournament this Friday, November 24th. Here you will find all the information you need to know about how to watch this game in your country.
In the current Primeira Liga season, Porto has made a strong start. With 11 games played, the Dragons have secured eight wins, suffered two losses, and drawn once, accumulating 25 points and holding the third position in the standings.
Montalegre competes in the Fourth Division of Portugal and enters the game as the underdogs against Porto. However, they aim to stun Porto on their home turf, looking to cause an upset and advance further in the cup.
Porto vs Montalegre: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:45 PM
Australia: 7:45 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 2:45 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 10:45 PM
Brazil: 5:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Egypt: 10:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 8:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 2:15 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 3:45 PM
Kenya: 11:45 PM
Malaysia: 4:45 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Morocco: 9:45 PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 9:45 PM
Nigeria: 9:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 4:45 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 9:45 PM
Portugal: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:45 PM
Serbia: 9:45 PM
Singapore: 4:45 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 10:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
UAE: 12:45 AM (Saturday)
UK: 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
How to Watch Porto vs Montalegre in your Country
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: RTPi, DirecTV GO, ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: RTPi
Croatia: Sportklub 2 Croatia
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Israel: Sport 4
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi
Portugal: RTP África, RTP 1, Sport TV1, RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 4 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: RTPi
Switzerland: RTPi
UK: RTPi
United States: RTPi