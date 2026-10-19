Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended by Portugal for 30 days for leaving the national team camp

Despite the suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be available to represent Portugal during the upcoming FIFA international window and take part in the team’s next fixtures.

The punishment for Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure from the national team camp days ago has finally been announced. According to Fabrizio Romano on X, CR7 has been handed a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine. As a result, he will be available to join his teammates for the next FIFA international window.

Since the incident occurred in the final days of September, Ronaldo is expected to be available for Portugal in mid-November. By then, his suspension will have expired.

One of the greatest legends in Portugal’s national team history accepted whatever punishment came his way, as he revealed in a statement, and that is exactly what he will do. It remains to be seen whether he can ultimately patch things up with Jorge Jesus ahead of what lies ahead.

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The incident between CR7 and Portugal

The latest international break turned into absolute drama for Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the national team camp following a heated clash with manager Jorge Jesus over his playing time. After being pulled early against Wales and subsequently left on the bench against Norway, CR7 stormed off when he learned he wouldn’t start against Denmark, accusing the coach of broken promises regarding his minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match.

The Portuguese Football Federation promptly handed him a provisional suspension and opened disciplinary proceedings. The situation ultimately came to a head, and the forward was officially handed a suspension.

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What matches does Portugal have in November?

For the November FIFA international window, Portugal face a crucial two-game stretch to close out the group stage of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League. First up, they host Denmark at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14.

Just three days later, they hit the road for their final group fixture to square off against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, November 17. It’s a high-stakes week for the Portuguese squad as is aims to lock down top spot in Group D before heading into next year’s knockout rounds.

Key takeaways

Cristiano Ronaldo received a 30-day suspension and fine for leaving the team camp.

and fine for leaving the team camp. Jorge Jesus clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo over playing time, prompting his departure.

clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo over playing time, prompting his departure. Portugal host Denmark at the Estadio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14.