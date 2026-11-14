Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Denmark on Matchday 5 of 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Portugal's clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League brings a new chapter for the national team, with Cristiano Ronaldo's absence becoming a major talking point ahead of Matchday 5. Jorge Jesus faces an important decision

Portugal will take the field against Denmark in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League without its most recognizable figure, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Nassr forward is unavailable because he has announced his retirement from international soccer.

He brought his 23-year career with the Portuguese national team to an end just before the November fixtures. His decision leaves Jorge Jesus facing a new chapter as Portugal prepares for its Matchday 5 encounter.

He announced his decision on November 5, 2026, ending an international career that included 234 appearances and 146 goals for the national team. The announcement came after a difficult period involving the head coach.

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Why did Cristiano Ronaldo retire from Portugal’s national team?

Cristiano Ronaldo retired from Portugal’s national team on November 5, 2026, after 23 years of international service, following a public disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus over his role in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match (Source: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old announced his decision through a video on social media, bringing an end to one of the most successful international careers in soccer history. The announcement came shortly after a dispute with Jesus during the September-October international window.

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The forward was left on the bench against Norway on September 27 and reportedly became frustrated after warming up for approximately 30 minutes without being brought onto the field.

Portugal won that game 2-1, but the situation escalated when CR7 left the national team’s training camp ahead of the following Nations League match against Denmark on October 1.

He subsequently explained that Jesus had broken his word and questioned the coach’s honesty regarding the situation. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) responded by handing him a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine for leaving the camp without authorization.

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However, the disciplinary action did not necessarily mean the end of his international career, as the suspension was backdated and he would have been eligible for the November fixtures.

In his retirement announcement, he described the decision as difficult, explaining that it was time to hand the No. 7 shirt to the next generation. He also reflected on everything he had experienced representing his country since making his debut in August 2003.

What did Jorge Jesus say about Portugal playing without Ronaldo?

Jorge Jesus said he respected Ronaldo’s decision to retire and admitted that he had hoped he would continue representing Portugal. Speaking on November 6, one day after the announcement, the head coach revealed that he had not expected the decision and had actually planned to include him for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches.

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He also revealed that he had spoken with CR7 about his international future before taking charge of his first Portugal squad. He explained that he had personally asked him to remain with the national team because he considered his presence important to the project.

“I asked him to stay on with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision“, Jesus said, according to ESPN. He also rejected the suggestion that he was responsible for Ronaldo’s retirement.

Jesus acknowledged that their relationship had experienced a difficult moment but insisted that his decisions during the previous international window were made with the team’s interests in mind.

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He explained that he did not feel guilty about the forward’s departure and emphasized that Ronaldo’s contribution to Portuguese soccer should never be overlooked. He also described him as a symbol for the country and an important example for younger generations of players.

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