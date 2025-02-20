Trending topics:
NFL

NFL confirms surprising salary cap number for 2025 season

The NFL has officially set the salary cap range for the 2025 season, marking a significant increase that will reshape team strategies across the league.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Roger Goodell commissioner of the NFL
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesRoger Goodell commissioner of the NFL

The NFL has finally confirmed to all teams that the salary cap for the 2025 season will be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million. Undoubtedly, this was the most anticipated announcement in the league after the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2024, the salary cap was $255.4 million, so for the second consecutive year, the increase will exceed $20 million. This decision will give teams more flexibility as they try to retain several of their star players.

The 2025 salary cap figure clearly reflects the impressive revenue growth for the NFL due to various factors. The news has surprised all teams, as they did not expect such a significant leap.

What is the NFL salary cap in 2025?

Although the exact final figure is still being negotiated between the NFL and the Players Association, it is already certain that the 2025 salary cap will be between $277.5 million and $281.5 million.

What is the NFL salary cap?

The salary cap is the maximum amount of money an NFL team can spend on player salaries in a given season. It is set by the league each year based on league revenue, including TV deals.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

