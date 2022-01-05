With Kieran Trippier's arrival from Atletico Madrid all but done, Newcastle United are reportedly ready to continue making signings in the winter transfer window. According to reports, they'd switch their attention to an Everton outcast also eyed by Chelsea.

Newcastle United have had a hard time trying to attract new players even after the takeover from a multimillionaire Saudi Arabian group. However, it looks like they will finally announce their first winter signing soon.

The Magpies, who are in a delicate spot in the Premier League this season, have reportedly reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of right-back Kieran Trippier, who looked eager to return to England.

With the former Tottenham Hotspur man practically on board, Newcastle are reportedly turning their attention to another defender who seems to have his days numbered at Everton. This is what talkSPORT reported.

Report: Newcastle targets Everton defender as second winter signing

According to the british radio station, Newcastle are interested in Everton outcast Lucas Digne. The left-back has reportedly fallen down in the pecking order due to a rift with The Toffees manager Rafael Benitez and the club is open to listening to offers.

Digne, 28, shows off an interesting résumé that includes stints at European giants such as PSG and Barcelona, his last club before joining the English side for €20 million in the summer of 2018.

However, Chelsea have also been linked with the Frenchman as they're studying alternatives to Ben Chilwell, who is ruled out for the remainder of the season through an ACL injury. It remains to be seen what the next destination of Lucas Digne will be, but it will probably be far from Goodison Park.