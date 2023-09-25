Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free DFB-Pokal in your country

Preussen Munster and Bayern Munich will face each other this Tuesday, September 26 in what will be the 2023-2024 DFB-Pokal first round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The beginning of the season for Bayern Munich has been quite promising, aside from their defeat against Leipzig in the German Super Cup. The Bavarian team appears to be reasserting its dominance, a customary position in both the local league and the Champions League.

Following that regrettable match against Leipzig, Bayern Munich have remained unbeaten, securing victories in all their subsequent games, except for a draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Now, they aim to extend this impressive streak to the DFB-Pokal. Their opponents will be Preussen Munster, a team from the German third division, who are in desperate need of a miracle.

Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Preussen Munster vs Bayern Munich: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Extra, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, ESPN3, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Servus TV, Sky Sport 1/HD, WOW, ZDF, Sky Go

International: Onefootball

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Sky Sport 1/HD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra

USA: ESPN+