Former Portuguese referee Bruno Paixao is under investigation for allegedly receiving up to €1.9m from Benfica. If the prosecutors find that the bribery suspicions are correct, the Lisbon club could be relegated.

The 2021-22 season has not been going as expected for Benfica. Even though they've qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage - forcing Barcelona to play in the Europa League - trouble on and off the pitch has haunted them this campaign.

They have fired manager Jorge Jesus and are currently third in the Primeira Liga standings with 50 points, 10 shy of leaders Porto. However, things could get even uglier amid a bribery investigation.

According to Portuguese outlets CMV, Record, and O Jogo, retired referee Bruno Paixao is under investigation for allegedly receiving up to €1.9 million from Benfica in bribes.

Retired referee Bruno Paixao under investigation for allegedly receiving bribes from Benfica

While the club denied that the prosecutors asked them about this situation, Benfica are reportedly suspect of bribing Paixao through an enterprise to get favors on the pitch in return. TVI and CNN reported that the public prosecutor's office and the judicial police have detected that the company 'Best for Business,' which received €1.9m from Benfica, would have paid Bruno Paixao thousands of euros while he worked as a referee in the Portuguese league.

Benfica allegedly paid that millionaire sum to this enterprise for "ficticious consulting services," while Paixao admitted to TVI that he received money from 'Best for Business' but said that it had nothing to do with Benfica nor soccer but that he was hired for a "quality control service" instead.

Meanwhile, Benfica's legal department said in a statement that neither Benfica nor the legal representatives were confronted with any facts involving Paixao and/or any accusations of bribery.

However, if the accusations prove to be correct and Paixao is found guilty, Benfica could face serious consequences, like being relegated to the second division and receiving huge fines. We'll have to wait and see how this investigation continues.