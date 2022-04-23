PSG are the champions of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 after drawing 1-1 at the Parc des Princes with a Lionel Messi's goal. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Paris Saint Germain are the official champions of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 after winning 1-0 against FC Lens with a Messi’s goal. That way, the Parisians have clinched their 10th title, becoming Ligue 1’s most successful club tying with St-Ettiene. They recovered it after losing it to SC Lille last season.

With 80 points from 34 games, PSG have been by far the most consistent club in the Ligue 1. Marseille, second in the standings, are sixteen points away from Mauricio Pochettino’s side, which has only four defeats in the season.

Kylian Mbappé, who could leave the club next season, has been the star of the team with 22 goals and 14 assists. The second goalscorer of the team has been Neymar, with 11 goals. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has given 13 assists and has scored four goals.

PSG clinch 2021-22 Ligue 1’s title: Funniest memes and reactions

Before playing against FC Lens, PSG only needed a tie to officially become Ligue 1 champions after they won their last match against Angers (0-3). However, the team looked for the victory from the first minute of the match.

Nevertheless, it was a hard fought match for the Parisians that looked for the goal insistently without luck. However, Lens ended up with 10 men after Kevin Danso was expelled for a foul over Neymar. Ten minutes later, Messi finally opened the scoring with a banger. Lens spoiled the party with a late goal from Corentin Jean in the 90th minute. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:

This will be their eighth league’s title in 10 years for PSG. Despite that, the team didn’t meet their expectations for this season, in which they already lost the UEFA Champions League and the French Cup.