Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have made big headlines early in the season but for the wrong reasons. The PSG teammates had been in the eye of the storm because of their heated exchange over who should take penalties.

When Lionel Messi joined Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain last year, it looked like a legendary team was on the making. However, their first season together didn't go as expected, with PSG falling short of expectations.

With Mauricio Pochettino gone and Mbappe getting tied to a new contract, Paris entered the 2022-23 campaign with renewed optimism. But new problems emerged early in the season when Neymar and Mbappe were involved in a heated argument.

The pair argued about who should take penalties, giving the media a lot to talk about in the days after their altercation during the Montpellier game. Weeks later, Mbappe set the record straight on his beef with Neymar.

PSG: Kylian Mbappe clears the air on argument with Neymar

"Our relationship has always been like this," Mbappe said in a press conference, via ESPN. "There are moments when it's a bit cold, other moments when it's warmer. Sometimes we're like best friends and other times we talk to each other less but there's always respect. When you have two players with a lot of character, these things happen but we always respect each other and have PSG's interest at heart."

Though a lot has been made about their quarrel and Neymar's likes to tweets against Mbappe, the PSG duo seemed to leave the argument behind fast. At the end of the day, they're teammates and they have to do what's best for PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain got off to a strong start to their Ligue 1 campaign, winning five out of their first six games (D1). With 16 points after six games, they are currently joint leaders with Olympique de Marseille.

On Tuesday, Christophe Galtier's men begin their quest for the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy when they welcome Juventus to the Parc des Princes. After falling short last year, now it's time for Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar to try and reach the promised land.