According to reports from France, Paris Saint-Germain are willing to get rid of Mauro Icardi and six other players in the January transfer window. Here, take a look at the names who could be shown the exit door.

Following a fantastic transfer window a few months ago, Paris Saint-Germain are on pace to regain the Ligue 1 title while they are still alive in the quest for the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy. But changes could be made before next summer.

The current PSG squad might be one of the greatest of all time but there's no room for everybody. While the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, and others may have been a blessing for the Parisians, it could mean the end for a bunch of other players.

With a number of stellar signings, Mauricio Pochettino has suddenly had to leave some world renowned stars on the bench as he was unable to play them all at once. That's why PSG are reportedly interested in downsizing their roster in winter.

PSG have reportedly placed Mauro Icardi and 6 other players on the transfer list

Having landed several big-name players has automatically lifted PSG's hopes for this season. However, as we've seen so far, pitting so many superstars together could not always be easy. And there's another aspect to consider, which is those who are left out.

According to Santi Aouna and Sébastien Denis of Foot Mercato, PSG would let the following players leave come January: goalkeeper Sergio Rico, center-back Thilo Kehrer, left-backs Layvin Kurzawa and Abdou Diallo, midfielders Leandro Paredes and Rafinha and striker Mauro Icardi.

The report acknowledges that all seven are unlikely to leave in January but the club would expect to get rid of at least three of them in winter. The ones who could leave sooner are Rico, Kurzawa, and Rafinha, for obvious reasons.

The Spanish goalie has no room with Keylor Navas and Donnarumma ahead of him, while the left-back has also dropped in Pochettino's pecking order with Nuno Mendes' arrival, while the Brazilian has struggled even more for minutes with Ander Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum, Idrissa Gueye and others above him.

Anyway, the most surprising name on the list might be Paredes. The Argentine midfielder has often started during his spell in Paris, so it remains to be seen whether he'll actually leave the club.

Icardi, on the other hand, has been in the eye of the storm due to off-field conflicts over the last few months, so that's a different case. However, as we've said before, not all seven would leave immediately, but the report understands that PSG will move on all of them at some point.