The French champions are considering adding a psychologist to help the squad cope with the pressures of winning the UEFA Champions League.

PSG may add a psychologist to the coaching staff as they search for the Champions League

You’d never think that Lionel Messi, Neymar, or Kylian Mbappé would need the aid of a psychologist to win the biggest prize in European club soccer, but they do according to Marca. The PSG brass was not happy that the club floundered in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League and is looking to finally win the big prize this season.

New Sporting Director Luis Campos and new coach Christophe Galtier see the idea of a sports psychologist as something positive for the squad to deal with what the club has been longing to win for three years now.

It is not the first-time soccer teams have employed a professional psychologist, many clubs around the world have one as a way for players to deal with pressures and home life.

Why PSG may employee a psychologist

According to L'Equipe the club has no psychologist on staff and view this position as fundamental when thinking about a big club. The team is also thinking about bringing in a nutritionist to help not only the mind of the players but preserve their bodies correctly.

PSG is hoping all these new positive changes to the club will finally break the ice and the club can win their first ever UEFA Champions League title, which is the club’s main objective again this season.