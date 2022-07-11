It’s house cleaning time at PSG as the club has transferred listed 11 players ahead of the new season.

PSG: Neymar not on list of 11 players transfer listed which includes Wijnaldum and Icardi

For PSG the bad taste of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League so early last season is still there and now the club has made their managerial change, out is Mauricio Pochettino and in is Christophe Galtier.

Now with Kylian Mbappé locked up and the club hoping for a better season from Lionel Messi and Neymar, it’s time to hit the transfer market with a bang.

According to Le Parisien, PSG is looking to offload a lot of “dead weight” ahead of the new season and there are many interesting names on the list.

11 transferable players at PSG

The first name on this list is Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who besides having a woeful season, also had issues during the year with his personal life as his wife/agent Wanda Nara, Icardi, and an Argentine actress were caught in the middle of a love triangle.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who only arrived last season has been transfer listed, Leandro Paredes has long been rumored with a move away from France with Manchester United being the most reported destination.

Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Abdou Diallo, Idrissa Gueye and Layvin Kurzawa are all players in the $30-40 million price range. Andre Herrera, Danilo Pereira and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe round out the list of transferable players.

PSG is looking to cash in on players they feel have left little mark on the squad and are rumored to be after Ferland Mendy, striker Gianluca Scamacca and defender Milan Skriniar.

