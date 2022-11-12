Paris Saint-Germain will host Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain will receive Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1.

It will be the last Ligue 1 Matchday before the stoppage due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and of course, the teams want to try to finish as high as possible before resuming activity at the end of December. And in this case we are presented with two teams in need of points, although for different reasons.

On the local side, Auxerre currently have 13 points, only 2 more than Ajaccio, the last ones who would be relegated. Of course, they need points to avoid going into the red zone. On the contrary, PSG are the current leaders of Ligue 1 and want to remain so, for which victory is necessary.

PSG vs Auxerre: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, November 13 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Argentina: 9:00 AM

Australia: 10:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 1:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Cameroon: 1:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:00 AM

Croatia: 1:00 PM

Denmark: 1:00 PM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

Egypt: 2:00 PM

France: 1:00 PM

Germany: 1:00 PM

Ghana: 12:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 7:00 PM

Iran: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 12:00 PM

Israel: 2:00 PM

Italy: 1:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 AM

Japan: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 AM

Morocco: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 1:00 PM

New Zealand: 12:00 AM (November 14)

Nigeria: 1:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 PM

Poland: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 PM

Qatar: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM

Senegal: 12:00 PM

Serbia: 1:00 PM

Singapore: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 2:00 PM

South Korea: 9:00 PM

Spain: 1:00 PM

Sweden: 1:00 PM

Switzerland: 1:00 PM

Tanzania: 3:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 AM

Tunisia: 1:00 PM

Uganda: 3:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 12:00 PM

United States: 7:00 AM (ET)

PSG vs Auxerre: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Southern Cone, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Ecuador: ESPN Southern Cone, Star+, ESPN

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot, Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direct sports

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

