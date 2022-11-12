Paris Saint-Germain will receive Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be the last Ligue 1 Matchday before the stoppage due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and of course, the teams want to try to finish as high as possible before resuming activity at the end of December. And in this case we are presented with two teams in need of points, although for different reasons.
On the local side, Auxerre currently have 13 points, only 2 more than Ajaccio, the last ones who would be relegated. Of course, they need points to avoid going into the red zone. On the contrary, PSG are the current leaders of Ligue 1 and want to remain so, for which victory is necessary.
PSG vs Auxerre: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Auxerre for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Sunday, November 13 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Argentina: 9:00 AM
Australia: 10:00 PM
Bangladesh: 6:00 PM
Belgium: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Cameroon: 1:00 PM
Canada: 7:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 6:00 AM
Croatia: 1:00 PM
Denmark: 1:00 PM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
Egypt: 2:00 PM
France: 1:00 PM
Germany: 1:00 PM
Ghana: 12:00 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 7:00 PM
Iran: 3:30 PM
Ireland: 12:00 PM
Israel: 2:00 PM
Italy: 1:00 PM
Jamaica: 7:00 AM
Japan: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Morocco: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 1:00 PM
New Zealand: 12:00 AM (November 14)
Nigeria: 1:00 PM
Norway: 1:00 PM
Poland: 1:00 PM
Portugal: 12:00 PM
Qatar: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:00 PM
Senegal: 12:00 PM
Serbia: 1:00 PM
Singapore: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 2:00 PM
South Korea: 9:00 PM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Sweden: 1:00 PM
Switzerland: 1:00 PM
Tanzania: 3:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 AM
Tunisia: 1:00 PM
Uganda: 3:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 12:00 PM
United States: 7:00 AM (ET)
PSG vs Auxerre: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Southern Cone, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Ecuador: ESPN Southern Cone, Star+, ESPN
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot, Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 4
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Racing, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direct sports
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
