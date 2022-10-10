The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is back with consecutive weeks of games before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starts. On Tuesday, October 11, PSG and Benfica face off on Matchday 4 of Group H. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you are in Canada, tune in on DAZN.
Surprisingly, the Portuguese side is tied with Paris Saint-Germain after three games, with seven points each. Last week, Benfica snatched a draw to the French team, who had initially taken the lead through Lionel Messi.
However, the Argentine superstar won't take part in this game as he's still hurt from a knock suffered in Lisbon. Now, Christophe Galtier's men have to find a way to win without Messi to pave the way towards the knockout stage.
PSG vs. Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)
Austria: 9 PM
Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 8 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 11 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
PSG vs. Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 7
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+, ViX