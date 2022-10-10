Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica clash on Tuesday, October 11, on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Find out here how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is back with consecutive weeks of games before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starts. On Tuesday, October 11, PSG and Benfica face off on Matchday 4 of Group H. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in your country. Paramount+ (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US. If you are in Canada, tune in on DAZN.

Surprisingly, the Portuguese side is tied with Paris Saint-Germain after three games, with seven points each. Last week, Benfica snatched a draw to the French team, who had initially taken the lead through Lionel Messi.

However, the Argentine superstar won't take part in this game as he's still hurt from a knock suffered in Lisbon. Now, Christophe Galtier's men have to find a way to win without Messi to pave the way towards the knockout stage.

PSG vs. Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 6 AM (Wednesday)

Austria: 9 PM

Bangladesh: 1 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Japan: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 8 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (Wednesdsay)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 8 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 11 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

PSG vs. Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Austria: DAZN, Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Sport Austria 7

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+, ViX