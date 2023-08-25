PSG vs Lens: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Ligue 1 in your country

Lens will receive Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The post-Lionel Messi era has commenced at Paris Saint-Germain, although not in the manner Parisian fans had hoped for. The initial two matches resulted in draws against Lorient (0-0) and Toulouse (1-1), leaving much to be desired in terms of performance. Naturally, this is just the outset, and the team is determined to overturn this situation.

Consequently, they are poised to pursue a victory. However, their task won’t be straightforward, given that they are set to face Lens, last season’s runners-up. Lens have encountered a challenging start to this season, managing just 1 point from two matches played.

PSG vs Lens: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (August 27)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 27)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 27)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 27)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 27)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18

International: Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+

Israel: 5Plus, 5Stars

Italy: sky sports 258

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain

Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish.