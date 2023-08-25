Lens will receive Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, August 26 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The post-Lionel Messi era has commenced at Paris Saint-Germain, although not in the manner Parisian fans had hoped for. The initial two matches resulted in draws against Lorient (0-0) and Toulouse (1-1), leaving much to be desired in terms of performance. Naturally, this is just the outset, and the team is determined to overturn this situation.
Consequently, they are poised to pursue a victory. However, their task won’t be straightforward, given that they are set to face Lens, last season’s runners-up. Lens have encountered a challenging start to this season, managing just 1 point from two matches played.
PSG vs Lens: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (August 27)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 27)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 27)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 27)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 27)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Lens: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18
International: Bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, discovery+
Israel: 5Plus, 5Stars
Italy: sky sports 258
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, K-SPORT 1
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport 9 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish.