Nice hosts PSG at Allianz Rivera in a 2026-27 Ligue 1 matchday clash between a team chasing the top spots and the league leaders. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Nice vs PSG: Match Summary Match Nice vs. PSG Tournament 2026-27 Ligue 1 Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 11:15 AM ET / 8:15 AM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Live Stream Fubo

How to watch Nice vs PSG in the USA

The match airs on beIN SPORTS, with Spanish-language coverage available on beIN SPORTS en Español. Both channels can also be accessed through beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Viewers who prefer to stream the game can do so on Fubo.

Can I watch Nice vs PSG for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Nice vs PSG for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Nice sit sixth in Ligue 1 with 17 points from 10 games. They arrive on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Angers 2-0, Rennes 5-2 and Brest 2-1 in their last three outings.

PSG lead Ligue 1 with 23 points from 10 matches. The result against Nice will show whether PSG can keep pace at the top after wins over Troyes 1-0, Villarreal 6-0 and Le Havre 5-1 in their last three games.

PSG leads the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on March 21, 2026: Nice 0-4 PSG.

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Nice vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Nice (3-4-2-1): Yehvann Diouf; Alidu Seidu, Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Xavier Mandza; Sofiane Diop, Jonathan Clauss, Djibril Coulibaly, Hicham Boudaoui, Mohamed Amoura, Niels Nkounkou; Elye Wahi.

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez; Joao Neves, Vitor Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ferran Torres, Mika Godts.

What time is the Nice vs PSG match?

The Nice vs PSG match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 11:15 AM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

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