For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Paris Saint-Germain will face Maccabi Haifa. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
After the two consecutive draws against Benfica, PSG managed to hold on to the leadership of the group mainly because their rivals in this game and Juventus shared a victory for each one. With 8 points (same as Benfica's), they have 5 more than the “Vecchia Signora” and Maccabi Haifa. In other words, with the victory they would ensure their passage to the next round.
For the Israeli team the situation is more complicated. Being 5 points below, they need two wins in their next two games, in order to have aspirations to play the round of 16. The situation is not the most favorable, especially considering that they should win at the Parc des Princes something nothing easy. Perhaps a closer objective would be to fight for third place and try their luck in the Europa League.
PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Maccabi Haifa for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 26)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Cinema
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, Maximum 360, SuperSport Variety 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN App