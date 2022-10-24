Paris Saint-Germain will receive Maccabi Haifa for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

For the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, Paris Saint-Germain will face Maccabi Haifa. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

After the two consecutive draws against Benfica, PSG managed to hold on to the leadership of the group mainly because their rivals in this game and Juventus shared a victory for each one. With 8 points (same as Benfica's), they have 5 more than the “Vecchia Signora” and Maccabi Haifa. In other words, with the victory they would ensure their passage to the next round.

For the Israeli team the situation is more complicated. Being 5 points below, they need two wins in their next two games, in order to have aspirations to play the round of 16. The situation is not the most favorable, especially considering that they should win at the Parc des Princes something nothing easy. Perhaps a closer objective would be to fight for third place and try their luck in the Europa League.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Maccabi Haifa for the Matchday 5 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Tuesday, October 25 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 26)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 26)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 26)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Denmark, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 255

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Cinema

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, Maximum 360, SuperSport Variety 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 6

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 7, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, VIX+, UniMás, TUDN App

