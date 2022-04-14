PSG will clash against Marseille for Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Here you will know about match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

PSG vs Marseille: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season

A new edition of Le Classique derby between PSG and Marseille is set to be held at Parc des Princes for Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Here, you can check out the match information: when, where and how to watch this game live. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

PSG and Marseille will face-off for the 85th time in Ligue 1. Le Classique derby is pretty balanced with 32 victories for each team and 20 draws. The team managed by Mauricio Pochettino has scored 11 goals in their last 2 games of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Marseille have won their last 4 games in 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season.

At Parc des Princes, PSG have won the last 7 games at home in 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season with only 2 goals conceded. Kylian Mbappé of PSG has scored 20 goals this season in 2021-2022 Ligue 1. Dimitri Payet of Marseille has scored 10 goals, same as Neymar Jr of PSG.

PSG vs Marseille: Date

PSG will go head-to-head against Marseille in a new chapter of Le Classique derby for Matchday 32 of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, April 17 2022, at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

PSG vs Marseille: Time by states in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

PSG vs Marseille: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between PSG and Marseille is one of the best to watch this weekend. It is for Matchday 32 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season at 2:45 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.