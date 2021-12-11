PSG will face Monaco on December 12 at the Parc des Princes in Paris for the date 18 of the Ligue 1 of France. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free the French League in the US.

PSG will face Monaco in the game that will close the 18th date of Ligue 1 in France. The team of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe occupies the first position in absolute solitude, while Monaco will try to get closer to the qualifying places for the International Cup. Here you will find all the information about the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this Ligue 1 match.

Paris Saint-Germain occupy the first place in Ligue 1 alone (and very comfortably). Although they come from an agonizing draw (achieved in the last minutes of the match) against Lens, the team led by Mauricio Pochettino and which has Lionel Messi as its main figure leads the French First Division with a wide difference (11 points of advantage) over its immediate pursuer, Rennes.

With this game, the Parisians will seek to continue consolidating themselves at the top of the standings. For their part, Monaco will try to win against an always complicated rival such as PSG. They are only 1 point away from qualifying for the Europa League and three points from the UEFA Champions League, so a victory would allow them to get closer to the long-awaited qualifying spots.

PSG vs Monaco: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

PSG vs Monaco: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Although the Ligue 1 record between the two teams favors Monaco with 43 victories, 27 draws and 32 victories for PSG, it is not a minor fact that in the last 10 years the Parisians have been a real headache for the Principality team: they only obtained 4 victories in 18 games. It is also worth noting that of those 4, two were precisely in their last two matches.

In this game, PSG are looking to keep the top of the tournament that they lead with absolute comfort: in 17 matches, they have won 13, drawn 3 and lost only 1 (against Rennes on date 9). Coach Mauricio Pochettino would be thinking of forming the lead with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Ángel Di María, remembering that Neymar (who suffered an ankle injury on November 28) will be out for 6 to 8 weeks.

On the side of Monaco, they will try to take the 3 points to get closer to the qualification zone for the International Cup: Europa League is only 1 point, and the UEFA Champions League, 3 (although the team that would be staying with the last place, Marseille, has a game less than the team of the Principality).

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Monaco in the US

The match between PSG (the team of Lionel Messi an Kylian Mbappe) and Monaco by date 18 of the First division of France will be broadcast in the US on: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG vs Monaco: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly PSG are the favorite with -240 odds, while Monaco have +600. A tie would finish in a +400 payout.

DraftKings PSG -240 Tie +400 Monaco +600

* Odds via DraftKings