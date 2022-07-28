PSG and Nantes will clash for the first trophy of the 2022-23 French football season. Find out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

PSG vs Nantes: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or stream live free 2022 French Super Cup in the US

PSG will play against Nantes for the 2022 French Super Cup. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or stream live free this unique matchup. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial).

PSG as the current Ligue 1 Champions have the obligation to win every trophy for the upcoming season. The team managed by Christophe Galtier has been playing in Asia for PSG's preseason tour. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were the headliners of this tour.

Whereas Nantes had a domestic tour for their preseason matchups. The team managed by Antoine Kombouaré has the difficult mission to play against the Paris' powerhouse for the first trophy of the season. But, it has been proved that is not impossible to pick up win over them.

PSG vs Nantes: Date

PSG and Nantes will face-off for the 2022 French Super Cup on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). This crucial game will be played at the Parc des Princes, home of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 Champions.

PSG vs Nantes: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch PSG vs Nantes in the US

The 2022 French Super Cup Final matchup between PSG and Nantes will kick-off on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET). This game will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options are: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



