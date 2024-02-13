For the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16, PSG will face off against Real Sociedad. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.
The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League kicks off, heralding the most thrilling phase of the continent’s premier club competition. Among the teams vying to make a mark in this tournament, albeit with somewhat reduced strength compared to previous years, are the Paris Saint-Germain.
Despite the departure of some key players, the French side remains a formidable club with a solid foundation. However, Real Sociedad, though considered a more modest opponent compared to other round of 16 qualifiers, has demonstrated their ability to spring surprises against top-tier teams, and they are poised to strive for an upset in this encounter.
PSG vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Sporza, VTM 2, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, VTM GO
Brazil: HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Go Estadio, TNT Sports, TNT Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Philippines: Premier Sports Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS