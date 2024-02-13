PSG vs Real Sociedad: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 14, 2024

For the first leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16, PSG will face off against Real Sociedad. Here, you’ll find detailed insights on this encounter, including guidance on accessing television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country to watch the match.

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League kicks off, heralding the most thrilling phase of the continent’s premier club competition. Among the teams vying to make a mark in this tournament, albeit with somewhat reduced strength compared to previous years, are the Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite the departure of some key players, the French side remains a formidable club with a solid foundation. However, Real Sociedad, though considered a more modest opponent compared to other round of 16 qualifiers, has demonstrated their ability to spring surprises against top-tier teams, and they are poised to strive for an upset in this encounter.

PSG vs Real Sociedad: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Real Sociedad: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Sporza, VTM 2, Club RTL, Proximus Pickx, RTL Play, VTM GO

Brazil: HBO Max, GUIGO, TNT Go Estadio, TNT Sports, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD, Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, SportsMax App, Flow Sports App, SportsMax 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Philippines: Premier Sports Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS