PSG face Toulouse for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSG will play against Toulouse in the upcoming Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1, anticipation runs high for what promises to be an enthralling encounter. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

With only two Matchdays remaining until the conclusion of Ligue 1, numerous objectives are still up for grabs, despite the champions already being determined. However, regrettably, neither of the two teams in this match is vying for any of these objectives. PSG have already secured the title, and Toulouse are no longer at risk of relegation or contention for a cup.

Nevertheless, this match holds significance as it will be one of Kylian Mbappe‘s final appearances with the Parisian team. It marks his farewell to the Parc des Princes, making it a must-watch game. This moment not only symbolizes the end of an era for PSG but also for Ligue 1, as Mbappe’s future lies in another league.

PSG vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 13)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 13)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Niklas Schmidt of Toulouse FC – IMAGO / PanoramiC

PSG vs Toulouse: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT