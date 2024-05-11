PSG will play against Toulouse in the upcoming Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1, anticipation runs high for what promises to be an enthralling encounter. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
With only two Matchdays remaining until the conclusion of Ligue 1, numerous objectives are still up for grabs, despite the champions already being determined. However, regrettably, neither of the two teams in this match is vying for any of these objectives. PSG have already secured the title, and Toulouse are no longer at risk of relegation or contention for a cup.
Nevertheless, this match holds significance as it will be one of Kylian Mbappe‘s final appearances with the Parisian team. It marks his farewell to the Parc des Princes, making it a must-watch game. This moment not only symbolizes the end of an era for PSG but also for Ligue 1, as Mbappe’s future lies in another league.
PSG vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 13)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 13)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Toulouse: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Argentina: ESPN, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN Deutschland
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Max
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 5, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS CONNECT