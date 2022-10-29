PSG will receive Troyes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The Parisian team needs a win after Lens result. Here you can find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The only undefeated club of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 is PSG, but they only have a two-point advantage over their main follower. That’s why the Parisian side needs to beat Troyes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 13. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US or Canada, fuboTV (free trial) will be available.

PSG are having an excellent season so far in all the fronts. Specifically in the French League their record is almost perfect thanks to 10 victories, two draws and no losses. However, the surprising Lens is close behind after opening this Matchday with a win vs Toulouse. Confidence is something the hosts are not lacking right now based on their Champions League performance that ended in a 7-2 over Maccabi Haifa.

Troyes will definitely have to make a giant leap if they want to create some troubles in Paris. Their current streak is formed by four consecutive appearances without a win. The bright side for them is that they rescued three ties during that time, although they need to do a lot more to complicate things for the leader. The defensive part will be the biggest concern for the coach, since they still haven’t finished a game with a clean sheet.

PSG vs Troyes: Kick-Off Time

PSG will clash with Troyes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, October 29.



Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (October 30)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (October 30)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK : 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

PSG vs Troyes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Cameroon: New World Sport4

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Israel: 5Sport

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: New World Sport4

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Korea: SBS Sports

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: New World Sport4

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS