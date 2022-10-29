The only undefeated club of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 is PSG, but they only have a two-point advantage over their main follower. That’s why the Parisian side needs to beat Troyes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 13. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US or Canada, fuboTV (free trial) will be available.
PSG are having an excellent season so far in all the fronts. Specifically in the French League their record is almost perfect thanks to 10 victories, two draws and no losses. However, the surprising Lens is close behind after opening this Matchday with a win vs Toulouse. Confidence is something the hosts are not lacking right now based on their Champions League performance that ended in a 7-2 over Maccabi Haifa.
Troyes will definitely have to make a giant leap if they want to create some troubles in Paris. Their current streak is formed by four consecutive appearances without a win. The bright side for them is that they rescued three ties during that time, although they need to do a lot more to complicate things for the leader. The defensive part will be the biggest concern for the coach, since they still haven’t finished a game with a clean sheet.
PSG vs Troyes: Kick-Off Time
PSG will clash with Troyes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 13 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, October 29.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (October 30)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (October 30)
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK : 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
PSG vs Troyes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Cameroon: New World Sport4
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
Israel: 5Sport
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: New World Sport4
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Korea: SBS Sports
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: New World Sport4
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS