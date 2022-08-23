PSV will face Rangers at the Philips Stadion for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League fourth qualifying round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSV will receive Rangers for the second leg of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League fourth qualifying round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial); and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Little time is left for the start of the UEFA Champions League group stage and everyone wants to be there for the opportunity to play against the biggest on the European continent. PSV and Rangers were two of the main candidates to be among those qualified, but only one of them will be in the next round.

It was expected to be a close series and the 2-2 draw in Glasgow was proof of that. However, between the two, PSV, who are also the main candidates in this fourth qualifying round, looked somewhat better. However, they should not be overconfident as the latest Europa League finalists have proven to have the tools to complicate any team.

PSV vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

PSV will play against Rangers for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League this Wednesday, August 24 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Australia: 5 AM (August 25)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (August 25)

Philippines: 3 AM (August 25)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (August 25)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 25)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 25)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

PSV vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand

Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Gambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Germany: DAZN1, Servus TV, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, JioTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN8 Malta, TVMNews+

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggy Sport Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Pakistan: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

South Sudan: DStv Now

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Sudan: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Eswatini: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

