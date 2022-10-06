Chivas will visit Puebla in the most attractive match of the first round of the playoffs in Liga MX Apertura 2022. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Puebla will host Chivas in a thrilling game of Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The famous Repechaje has finally arrived and here you will find all the information you need to know including the date, time and TV Channel to watch. The matchup will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

Undoubtedly, Puebla are one of the most exciting teams to see in Mexico. Offensive proposal, spectacular game and every single match played with the passion inspired by their renowned manager, Nicolas Larcamon. Still, all these ingredients have not been enough to win a title for La Franja. The good news for Puebla is that they only lost one game at home during the season but, it's also true they had five draws. In this playoffs scenario, a tie sends everything to a penalty shootout.

Chivas is one of the most popular and important teams in Mexico, but they haven't won a title since 2017. Furthermore, the club continues to fail in its goal to reach directly the Quarterfinals, avoiding the first round of the playoffs, because they cannot finish among the four best teams in the table during the regular season. Five wins, seven draws, five losses and 22 points are proof of another irregular tournament for Ricardo Cadena's squad. Nevertheless, just a month ago on Matchday 14, Chivas won 1-0 against Puebla with a late goal from Alexis Vega. The big difference is that the game was played in Guadalajara, home of the Rebaño Sagrado.

Puebla vs Chivas: Date

Puebla will clash against Chivas in the first round of the playoffs with a single-elimination game format on Sunday, October 9 at 5:30 PM (ET). The duel is part of the Repechaje in Liga MX Apertura 2022 and will be played at Estadio Cuauhtemoc. No tiebreaker for visitor goals, no advantage for the best team in the table during the season and there will be a penalty shootout if the game ends in a draw.

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Chivas in the US

Everyone expects that Puebla and Chivas will give the most exciting game in the first round of the playoffs in Liga MX Apertura 2022. The match will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.