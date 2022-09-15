Puebla and Tigres UANL will face-off for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Find out how to watch this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Puebla and Tigres UANL will play against each other for Matchday 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here you find out all about this Liga MX regular season game, including how to watch or live stream it in the US, the match information, storylines, prediction and odds.

Puebla are in need of a miracle to qualify to the Liga MX Reclassification Playoffs. In fact, the team managed by Nicolas Larcamon hasn't picked up a win since Matchday 2, when Puebla had two consecutive wins. Now, they will have to win every single game of the three remaining, and wait for other positive results to advance to the final phase.

On the other side, Tigres UANL picked up a win in their last matchday against Chivas as visitors. In fact, the team managed by Miguel Herrera moved up to the 5th place at the Liga MX stadings. So, Tigres are fighting for a place among the four best teams of the regular season.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico

Live Stream: ViX+

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Puebla and Tigres UANL will face each other once again for the Liga MX tournament. This will be the 42nd meeting between these two sides. In fact, the rivalry is balanced between them. Tigres UANL have picked up 17 wins, while Puebla have won the game in 13 matchups. There are 11 tied games, also.

However, their last four matchups at the Cuauhtemoc Stadium, neither of them couldn't picked up the win. In fact, all them were a 1-1 draw. The last time Puebla out bested Tigres UANL as hosts was in a 2-1 win in the 2018 Liga MX Torneo Clausura.

How to watch Puebla vs Tigres UANL in the US

This Matchday 15 matchup between Puebla and Tigres UANL will be played on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). And, it will be available to watch exclusively on ViX+ in the US. Other available options aren't disclosed at this time.

Puebla vs Tigres UANL: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Tigres UANL are most likely to win this game on the road with +130 odds. While, Puebla are the underdogs with +195 odds to win as visitors. A draw would make a +225 payout.

