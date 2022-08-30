10 American soccer players will partake in European soccer’s biggest club competition, here are the USMNT players that will play in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is the biggest stage you can play on when it comes to club soccer. Legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and great clubs like Real Madrid and AC Milan have all made themselves household names on those magical European nights of Champions League soccer.

Now USMNT players are getting in on the action as key contributors on their teams. Over the last three seasons American presence has been growing in the Champions League and this season ten USMNT eligible players will suit up for their clubs.

Only Jovan Kirovski and Christian Pulisic have won the UEFA Champions League but maybe this season another American may add their name to that list. Here is the full list of Americans in this seasons UEFA Champions League.

USMNT players in UEFA Champions League 2022-2023

The ten American players are distributed in the following manner, in Group A which features Scottish giants Rangers, two Americans will represent the proud Glasgow club, James Sands and Malik Tillman. In Group B, Belgian side Club Brugge will have defensive midfielder Owen Otasowie on the roster and in Group C on the outs full back Sergiño Dest may be with Barcelona, but he is the subject of transfer talks.

In Group D Timothy Chandler will most likely be a role player for Eintracht Frankfurt. In Group E, Chelsea will have Christian Pulisic one of the best American exports at the moment. In Group F, defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will suit up for Celtic of Scotland.

In Group G one of the most talented Americans Gio Reyna will feature for German giants Borussia Dortmund. In Group H, considered the group of death, will feature USMNT mainstay Weston McKennie playing for Italian giants Juventus. Finally closing out the group is Josh Cohen, a 30-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Haifa.

This Champions League will feature at least 1 American player playing in each group of the UEFA Champions League.