Pumas UNAM will host Atlas in the first leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs semi-finals. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and Atlas will face each other for the first leg match of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi-finals. Both teams will be looking to have a good result to try to earn a place in the final against either Tigres UANL or Leon.

The home side won their place in the semi-finals after defeating Club America in the quarter-finals. After a goalless draw in the first match, Pumas was impressive to get a 3-1 win over America in the second game.

Meanwhile, Atlas reached this stage of the tournament after passing over Monterrey in the quarter-finals. The first leg match ended up in a goalless draw, but Atlas held the advantage after finishing in second place during the regular season, so the 1-1 draw of the second leg was enough.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Date

Pumas UNAM and Atlas will face each other for the first lef of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semifinals on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The match will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas UNAM vs Atlas: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Atlas

The first leg match between Pumas UNAM and Atlas for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Semi Finals to be played on Thursday, December 2, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.