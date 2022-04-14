Pumas UNAM will face-off Monterrey for Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Here, you will know about match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Pumas UNAM and Monterrey will clash for Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This game is essential to clinch playoff spots for both teams. Currently, Pumas UNAM rank 10th, while Monterrey hold 6th at the table. If you are in the US you can stream the game live on FuboTV (Free trial).

Pumas UNAM are with their hopes up. Last Tuesday night, they booked a spot in this year's CONCACAF Champions League final by beating Cruz Azul. In the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX, Pumas have won once in their last 5 games. At Estadio Universitario, the team managed by Andres Lillini hasn't been able to keep a winning streak since Matchday 5.

On the other hand Monterrey will try to keep their winning streak. Two straight victories for the team managed by Victor Vucetich placed them 4th at the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. Last Wednesday, Rayados defeated Chivas Guadalajara 3-1.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Date

Pumas UNAM will play against Monterrey for Matchday 14 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX on Sunday April 17 2022 1:00 PM (ET) at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Ciudad de Mexico.

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: Time by states in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Pumas UNAM and Monterrey will be one of the best to watch on Matchday 14 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX at 1:00 PM (ET). If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.