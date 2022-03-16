Pumas UNAM will host Necaxa for Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Date, time and TV Channel for Matchday 11 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US

Pumas UNAM and Necaxa will face each other for Matchday 11 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The hosts want to recover themselves after two losses in a row. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The home side hasn’t had a good start of the season. In the league, they hadn’t won in the past four games. They are coming from a 2-1 defeat against Cruz Azul and they also lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter final feature against New England.

On the other hand, Necaxa are 12th in the league with 11 points. In their last two matches, they lost against Toluca (1-0) but defeated Querétaro 1-0 on Friday. Now, they need to add points against a direct rival, as Pumas are 10th in the table.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Date

Pumas UNAM and Necaxa will face each other on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario. They met for the last time in August for the 2021 Liga MX Apertura, with Necaxa winning 3-0.

Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Necaxa

The match between Pachuca vs Cruz Azul for Matchday 11 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played Saturday, March 19, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.