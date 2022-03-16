Pumas UNAM play against New England Revolution for a Quarterfinals game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals in the US

Pumas UNAM and New England Revolution meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on March 16, 2022 at 10:15 PM (ET). The home team is in a deep situation. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pumas UNAM were humiliated at home in the first leg of the quarterfinals against the New England Revolution. They lost that game 0-3 on the road in what was an unexpected loss, but prior to that loss Pumas were lethal in the round of 16.

New England Revolution are inspired after a strong season last season in Major League Soccer. But the team still has to win this game on the road to advance to the next phase, although a draw would also be enough to reach the semi-finals.

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Time: 10:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Storylines

Pumas suffered defensive errors during the first leg game against the New England Revolution, they allowed the first goal of the game in the 19th minute, although after that goal the team kept the defensive game stable, but it was obvious that the New England Revolution offensive attack was superior and the rivals scored two more goals in the 72th minute and in the 92th minute.

The New England Revolution have in front a game that is probably one of the most difficult for them this year. The home team, Pumas UNAM, will surely attack from the first minute of the game to try to score early goals. New England did a good defensive job at home during the first leg with 79% pass accuracy and only allowing 3 shots on target to Pumas.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Quarterfinals will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Pumas UNAM vs New England Revolution: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are home favorites to win with 1.69 odds, they have a strong offense game at home but the visitors know how to stop them. New England Revolution are underdogs at 3.94 odds. The draw is offered at 3.63 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Draw 3.63.



FanDuel Pumas UNAM 1.69 Draw 3.63 New England Revolution 3.94

* Odds via FanDuel.