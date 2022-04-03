Two of the most powerful teams on the American continent already have history to tell when it comes to World Cup encounters. Find out what has happened when the Albiceleste collided with El Tri in soccer's most prestigious tournament.

Argentina and Mexico have a long history in the World Cup, as both are among the countries that have participated the most times (they are in the top 5 in that statistic). However, they also have a background of facing each other in this tournament; in Qatar 2022, they will do it once again.

Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup is one of the most competitive of the entire tournament being made up of Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland. The Albiceleste is the one that is shaping up to take the first place, so the fight among the remaining three will be more than intense.

It should be noted that the two teams that manage to qualify for the Round of 16 will face a real test of fire as they will be paired against the top two seeds of Group D, which includes France, Denmark, Tunisia, and the winner of one of the Inter-Confederation Playoffs between Peru and the winner of Australia vs the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar 2022: another chapter of the World Cup rivalry between Argentina and Mexico

Once again, luck and destiny have given us one of the most passionate matches in any context, although if it is a World Cup it is even more so: the Albiceleste collides with El Tri. With two extraordinarily colorful and dedicated fans, this match will spark sparks because of its history.

This is where the story becomes very sad for Mexico. Of the three matches they have played against Argentina in World Cups, they have not been able to win a single one. In fact, in official senior national team matches, El Tri has only one win over the Albiceleste, in the 2004 Copa America, 1-0.

Since they last met in a World Cup, Argentina and Mexico have clashed four times, all in friendly matches. The results are tragic for today's team led by Tata Martino: a 2-2 draw, in 2015, and three defeats (2 by a score of 2-0 in 2018 and a 4-0 drubbing in 2019).

World Cup history of Argentina vs Mexico

Uruguay 1930. In the third match for both in the very first edition held of the FIFA World Cup, the Albiceleste clashed with El Tri. The result was an Argentinean victory 6-3. Three of the six goals scored by the South American team were scored by the mighty Guillermo Stábile, one of the legends of this tournament, and its first top scorer with 8 goals.

Germany 2006. It took 76 years to enjoy the sequel of this tale. The development of the story was way different than the one of the first part but the result was the same. A victory for Argentina 2-1 with a dramatic long-distanced overtime goal of Maxi Rodriguez, that took the Albiceleste to the Quarter Finals of the FIFA World Cup.

South Africa 2010. The Mexican revenge was not possible to happen, and another painful defeat came for El Tri. The scenario was again in the Round of 16 of a FIFA World Cup, but at that time, Argentina left no room for doubts and it smashed Mexico with a resounding 3-0.