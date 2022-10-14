Argentina and Mexico will once again meet in a FIFA World Cup in November, when they clash on Matchday 2 of the Qatar 2022 group stage. Surprisingly, an Argentine star didn't know that El Tri have played in a World Cup before.

With Qatar 2022 right around the corner, the upcoming FIFA World Cup is starting to become the biggest talking point in the soccer community. The opening game is nearly a month away from us, and the stage is set for all 32 teams.

One of the groups to watch will undoubtedly be group C, headlined by Lionel Messi's Argentina. The 2021 Copa America winners arrive at the tournament in high spirits, but the first round looks challenging.

Argentina were drawn against Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. The latter is a familiar foe for La Albiceleste, as they have a history of World Cup games against El Tri. However, it looks like one of their best players had no idea about it.

Argentina national team player thinks Qatar 2022 will be Mexico's first FIFA World Cup participation

"Mexico are a complicated opponent, I think they never played in a World Cup," Cristian Romero told Daniel Chanona of TUDN following Tottenham's win over Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League. "But surely the atmosphere and how each player lives it will be very special.

"I think they have a great manager, who makes the team play well. However, we think about us, about the group we have, that we are doing well and that we'll arrive in the best way. That's the most important thing for us."

Cuti Romero did show praise for El Tri and their manager Gerardo Martino, but it's still quite surprising that he thinks this will be the first time Mexico play in a World Cup. Especially since Argentina have already faced them in 2006 and 2010.

Of course, this will probably not sit well with Mexican fans. Romero's mistake may give Tata Martino's men extra motivation for their clash against Argentina on November 26 at the Lusail Stadium.