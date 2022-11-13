Netherlands are ready to make their comeback to the World Cup with Virgil Van Dijk leading the way. Here it is the Netherlands' final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands are back in a World Cup tournament after their amazing run in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Now, the Oranje have made a 26-man list who are a mixed between the old generation which started this journey, and a new generation that have full potential for the upcoming near future. In fact, its almost certain most of them will be in the starting lineup in the 2022 World Cup for the Oranje.

Netherlands were drawn in Group A of the 2022 World Cup with Qatar, Ecuador and African Cup champions Senegal. Their last World Cup performance was in Brazil for the 2014 world tournament. In that championship, the Oranje was one of the best teams, and ended up as the third place after a win over Brazil, the hosts.

For the UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Netherlands finished as the first place of Group G. In the group there wasn't any opposing side that had the talent needed to win over the Oranje. However, the Netherlands lost one game, and drew two times. The runners-up were Turkey.

Netherlands' final roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Netherlands are the favorites to clinch Group A top place. Thanks to the drawing, the team managed by Louis van Gaal are placed with the hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal. On paper, Netherlands have to win this group, but anything can happen in a World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Justin Biljow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen) and Remko Pasveer (Ajax)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) and Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) and Xavi Simons (PSV)

Forwards: Cody Gakpo (PSV), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Brugge) and Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)